La Liga: ‘Japanese Messi’ Reveals Zidane’s Desire Before Eventual Transfer

Real Madrid loanee, Takefusa Kubo has revealed that Coach Zinedine Zidane wanted him to stay at the Spanish capital club this campaign.

Concise News reports that the Japanese teenager was loaned out to fellow La Liga side Real Mallorca after spending the summer with Zidane and the Real Madrid first team.

“When the tour of North America ended, Zidane told me that he wanted me to stay at Real Madrid this season,” Kubo stated on Japanese TV.

“But I spoke to Zidane and asked him that if there was a chance to have more game time then I’d like to leave on loan.”

Kubo only made the move to Real Madrid from the Asian continent earlier in the summer and the teenager admitted he was nervous about joining the ‘Merengues‘.

“I was very nervous on the day before my first training session with Real Madrid, it was scary having lost my confidence,” he said.

“But I started to train with my teammates every day and, bit by bit, I got used to the team.”

Furthermore, Kubo spoke about his footballing qualities, revealing his strengths.

“Receiving passes in between defenders and dribbling past opponents,” he said, listing his top skills.

“And my skill to read the situation.

“I adapt, I’m like a chameleon.

“I’m getting quicker, so I can get away quicker one against one.

“I also like having the ball and being a player who can play in any style of play and any tactical system.”

Odegaard poised for Real Madrid return in June 2020

Meanwhile, Norwegian sensation, Martin Odegaard’s name came up in the recent lunch between president of La Liga clubs – Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, ahead of the league match at the Santiago Bernabéu in November and Madrid are optimistic that they will be able to recruit Odegaard for the 2020-21 campaign given the cordial institutional relationship that exists between both clubs with players such as Asier Illarramendi, Diego Llorente, Theo Hernandez moving from the capital to the Basque side in the recent past.