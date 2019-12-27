La Liga: Barcelona Midfielder Leaves For Real Betis

Real Betis have reached an agreement to sign Carles Alena on loan from fellow La Liga side, Barcelona for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

Concise News understands that there was an option to move to Getafe as well, but Real Betis were the midfielder’s first choice.

As Sport announced, Alena will move to Los Verdiblancos until June 30 and there is no option to buy in the deal.

Alena joins former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Pedro: If Barca call me, I’ll leave everything

In related news, Pedro Rodriguez has admitted that he’d be more than willing to return to Barcelona, should the opportunity ever arise.

The forward left the Catalan club in 2015 to move to Chelsea, but his contract at the Blues is up in 2020.

“If they call me, I’d leave it all,” Pedro told L’Esportiu.

“There was a moment this pre-season, when we played against Barcelona, that, after speaking to [Ernesto Valverde], I saw a chance [of returning].

“But the door closed quickly. At this moment, I don’t know what is going to happen to me, only that I finish my contract at Chelsea at the end of the season.”

Pedro had a very successful career in Spain, and he reminisced about his time at the Camp Nou.

“I was lucky enough to work with Pep Guardiola, to play with an extraordinary group of players, starting with [Lionel] Messi and followed by [Victor] Valdes, [Carles] Puyol, Xavi [Hernandez], [Andres] Iniesta, [David] Villa… and it’s true that luck isn’t given to anyone. As Luis Aragones used to say, luck is earnt,” he said.

“I think I’ve given everything I’ve had to give, but I know a lot of people who have worked and not got the reward I had.

“I never imagined this career when I played at places like Rapitenca and Reus. Before playing at the San Siro, I had the honour of playing at grounds like Premia.”

Pedro played alongside Messi in the Barcelona attack for many years and heaped praise on the Argentine.

“I knew that I was there to help and in the background; I think we all knew what our role was,” he noted.

“In front of everyone was Leo. But we didn’t play for him, he played with us, at his side and he was very grateful.

“I remember once that I gave him a good pass and it ended in a goal – normally it was the other way around. When we were celebrating, he told me, “Thanks, kid!” and I was thinking, ‘Thanks? Thank you for being so good!’

“Leo was always very generous with the team; he helped us and we helped him.

“He’s an excellent teammate, he seems like a great guy. We’ve experienced lots of things together, lots of games, lots of goals…

“I had to run more than anyone, I ran happily. I had a great time.”