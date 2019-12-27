Kwara Governor Speaks On Sponsoring ‘Wizkid Concert’ In Ilorin

Amidst wide speculations that Kwara government sponsored a musical concert which featured afropop singer Wizkid, the state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has debunked the claims.

Speaking at the presentation of a pictorial compendium on the state of infrastructure and social amenities in the 16 local government areas of the state by an NGO, Kwara Development Trackers, AbdulRazaq said the government did not spend a dime on the concert.

“The Wizkid concert was not sponsored or funded by the state government, it was purely a private sector initiative,” he said.

The governor described the event as a welcome development to promote local talents in Kwara State.

Contrary to speculations that the government spent N200m to organise an end of the year party, AbdulRazaq said those behind the rumours were responsible for the current challenges in the state.

“Ours is to provide the enabling environment for such initiatives,” he said.

“Those who said we spent N50m to bring Wizkid also said we spent N200m on the end of the year party. They also said I bought bulletproof cars. These are laughable claims.”

Speaking further, the governor said that he requested a meeting with Wizkid in his house on Wednesday where he sought a partnership to empower local talents especially the Kwara Idol and other government-owned programmes.