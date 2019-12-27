Kiki Mordi Says It’s ‘Damn Shame’ That Homosexuality Is Illegal In Nigeria

BBC investigative reporter Kiki Mordi is of the opinion that Nigeria is on the wrong side of history, for not legalizing same sex relationship and marriage in the country.

In a tweet, Mordi lamented that 2020 is almost here and the government still does not give people the freewill to make certain decisions.

“It’s almost 2020 & same sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria. Like two people (of the same sex) can love themselves and want to build a family for themselves just like you & I but can’t because it’s illegal for them. A damn shame! We’re already on the wrong side of history”

Meanwhile, the reporter became more popular after she led a team of investigative reporters to uncover sexual harassment of female students by lecturers at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)