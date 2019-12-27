Home » Kiki Mordi Says It’s ‘Damn Shame’ That Homosexuality Is Illegal In Nigeria

Kiki Mordi Says It’s ‘Damn Shame’ That Homosexuality Is Illegal In Nigeria

Kiki-Mordi-bbc

Reporter Kiki Mordi, who claims to know first-hand how devastating sexual harassment can be, reveals what happens behind closed doors at some of West Africa’s most prestigious universities (Photo: BBC)

BBC investigative reporter Kiki Mordi is of the opinion that Nigeria is on the wrong side of history, for not legalizing same sex relationship and marriage in the country.

In a tweet, Mordi lamented that 2020 is almost here and the government still does not give people the freewill to make certain decisions.

“It’s almost 2020 & same sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria. Like two people (of the same sex) can love themselves and want to build a family for themselves just like you & I but can’t because it’s illegal for them. A damn shame! We’re already on the wrong side of history”

Meanwhile, the reporter became more popular after she led a team of investigative reporters to uncover sexual harassment of female students by lecturers at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

