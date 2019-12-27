How Past Nigerian Military Administrations Made Mistake – Duke

Donald Duke has faulted past military governments for starting the transfer of senior officers to places they were not familiar with, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that Duke, a former Governor of Cross River, said this on Friday at a lecture organised by the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star in Calabar.

According to him, the military should have let administrators stay in their states to govern properly as they are familiar with the terrain.

This is as he admitted that policing is “a very local thing which requires a lot of intelligence and knowing the people who you work with.

“If you send someone from Edo to come and become the Commissioner of Police in Cross River and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) is from a different state, how do you expect him to understand the peculiarities of the people?

“The failure of the military administration in Nigeria was posting someone from Sokoto to be an administrator in Cross River. It will take him a long time to understand the nuances of the people of the locality.”

He also spoke on servant-leadership as a concept, noting that “If you are a leader whose entire outlook is for the betterment of his or her people, they will still look up to you even when you are not in the position of authority.

“We must demand loyalty from our leaders because they come to us, demand our votes and immediately they become leaders, they become tigers.

“Loyalty is a two-way thing; it starts from the top and comes down to the bottom and when it gets to the bottom, what you get back is reciprocity.”