US-based Canadian rapper, Aubrey Graham better known as Drake has described Nigerian star, Wizkid as one of his biggest inspirations.

The ‘Hotline Bling’ hit-maker made this known while speaking during a recent interview where he was asked about some of his inspirations in music.

According to Drake, Wizkid is his biggest inspiration when it comes to mixing afrobeats with hip hop.

The Canadian rapper and Nigeria’s multiple award-winning singer have in the past done music collaborations like “One Dance” in 2016.