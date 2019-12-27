EPL: How Liverpool Breezed Through Leicester In Title Run

Ruthless Liverpool moved 13 points clear on the Mount Everest of the English Premier League (EPL) table with Roberto Firmino bagging a brace as the Reds crushed third-placed Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day.

It was a performance that suggested the title race is all but over at the half-way stage as the leaders dispatched a Leicester side that had not lost at home before yesterday.

Liverpool took the lead after Alexander-Arnold floated a pinpoint cross to the backpost for Brazilian Firmino to score in the 31st minute.

The Reds were utterly dominant but had to wait until the 71st minute to extend their lead when Alexander-Arnold’s corner kick struck the left arm of Caglar Soyuncu, with substitute James Milner netting the penalty kick.

Firmino then made it 3-0, collecting and firing home a powerfully-struck low cross from Alexander-Arnold.

Then the 21-year-old England international completed the rout, hammering a low shot into the far, bottom corner at the end of a swift counter-attack.

By virtue of this win, Liverpool have 52 points from 18 games, with Leicester on 39 points from 19 matches and Manchester City 14 points behind.