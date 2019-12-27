EPL: Guardiola Explains Why Man City Lost To Wolves

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has ruined the team’s 3-2 loss to Wolves, blaming Ederson’s sending off during the Premier League tie.

Concise News understands that Wolves trailed 1-0 at half-time thanks to Raheem Sterling’s goal as the England star doubled City’s lead within five minutes into the second half.

Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and a late Matt Doherty goal gave Nuno Espirito Santo’s side the win, however.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola said: ““Ten against 11, the players were incredible. We are not built for that. We changed it up but in the end, unfortunately, we conceded two goals.”

On Wolves, he admitted, “There are many teams (who are Champions League contenders). They are close. They played with a lot of consistency in the last two seasons. They concede few chances and they create. The way they play is perfect for them. They are one of a lot of teams. Leicester, our team and four five teams from behind. Still, they have a chance.”

He also noted that “We will not prioritise the cup competitions. If we do, next season we will not be in Europe. We have another game in less than 48 hours and we are going to prepare for that.”