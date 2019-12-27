EPL: Arteta Reveals ‘Only Aim’ At Arsenal After Debut Draw At Bournemouth

After their 1-1 draw on Boxing Day at A.F.C. Bournemouth, Arsenal Head Coach, Mikel Arteta has revealed that his ‘only aim’ at the English Premier League (EPL) side “is to find solutions, to attack better and defend better”.

Concise News reports that Arteta was disappointed not to win the game at Boscombe, but said his players had performed well.

“In terms of attitude, desire and commitment it was better than I expect. They are not used to playing at this rhythm,” said the 37-year-old Spaniard, who spent five seasons as a player at the club.

“I am still learning about the players, about the priorities, to make them more secure when they jump on to the pitch. My only aim now is to find solutions, to attack better, defend better,” Arteta added.

For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he rued the missed chances.

“We missed a lot of chances in the second half, we should get the three points today but that can happen,” Aubameyang stated.

“I think the attitude of the boys was great but we have to improve our chances.”

Aubameyang cancelled out Dan Gosling’s opener to get the new era under way on a dank day on the south coast.

The Gunners are in 11th place on 24 points, with Bournemouth four points further back in 16th.

Arsenal have difficult matches ahead of them with Chelsea and Manchester United coming to the Emirates.