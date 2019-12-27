El-Zakzaky: FG Explains Why Shiites Leader Was Not Released

President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government has explained that it could not release the leader of Shiites in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky because his case was being prosecuted by the Kaduna State government.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who made this known in an interview with the Hausa Service of the BBC on Thursday said the federal government would not interfere.

“The Federal Government won’t interfere in a judicial process that is solely responsible for the state government to take charge of”, the AGF stated.

The Federal Government on Tuesday released former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore.

Following their release, Malami advised them to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial “which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land”.

A statement he signed said: “My office has chosen to comply with the court orders while considering the pursuit of its rights of appeal and/or review of the order relating to the bail as granted or varied by the courts.

“In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release.

“I wish to reiterate again the utmost regard of my office for the entire judicial structure of Nigeria.

“This administration remains unrelenting in deepening the rule of law and the administration of justice in general.”

El-Zakzaky has been in detention since 2015 alongside his wife.