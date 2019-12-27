Edo: Buhari Asked Us To Deal With Oshiomhole, Others – Obaseki

Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki has claimed that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Adams Oshiomhole is not a member of the party.

Concise News reports that Obaseki said this a rally of the APC members from the Owan East and West Local Government Areas in Sabogida-Ora on Thursday.

Also, he alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the Edo State chapter of the party to deal with the pro-Oshiomhole Edo Progressive Movement and the former Governor for anti-party activity.

“The APC is one party. Those that say they are in the EPM are not APC, including their national chairman, who we have suspended in Edo State,” he said.

“Those mistakenly elected into Edo State House of Assembly, who are members of the EPM, have been thrown out and the Independent National Electoral Commission is aware and will soon announce a date for a fresh election, where we will have opportunity to elect credible representatives, who will represent us in the House.

“Any person doing anti-party activities, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked us to deal with them. We have been told to go back to organise our party.

“That’s why we are here. As a ruling party in the state, we have done a lot for the Edo people, moving the state forward progressively, but the EPM are afraid of progress and will do anything to ensure we don’t get another term.

“Their intention is to discredit our administration, but the people of Edo know better.

“The support here today is massive and it speaks volume, further showing that the suspended national chairman’s antics will not work.

“He no longer has the support of the Edo people. The act of trying to create factions of the APC in Edo State can’t work.

“We are still intact, strong and united. Our politics in Edo State is transparent and can’t tolerate any act of dubiousness. If you are a progressive, you must be a real progressive.”