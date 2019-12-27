Creators of Netflix Gay Jesus Film Suffer Petrol Bomb Attacks

The Rio de Janeiro headquarters of Porta dos Fundos, the creators of Netflix controversial gay Jesus movie was hit by a Molotov cocktail attack in the early hours of December 24.

This comes barely three weeks after Netflix released the film, “The First Temptation of Christ” which has since then generated outrages.

According to reports, two petrol bombs were thrown at the building, causing a fire which was put out by one of the office’s security guards.

Porta dos Fundos, in a press statement, said no one was hurt in the attack which, however, “endangered several innocent lives in the company and on the street.”

“In the early morning of December 24, on Christmas Eve, the headquarters of Porta dos Fundos was the victim of an attack. Molotov cocktails were thrown at our building,” the comedy group said in a statement.

“We will move on, more united, stronger, more inspired and confident that the country will survive this storm of hatred and love will prevail alongside freedom of speech,” the comedians said, adding that video footage from security cameras had been handed to the authorities.”

The movie which shows Jesus Christ in a gay relationship and Mary as a weed-smoker, has angered millions all over the world, who have signed a petition demanding its withdrawal.

Recall that Fábio Porchat, one of the actors in the movie reacted to the worldwide outrages, saying it is homophobic to be offended by the film.

“For some Catholics here in Brazil, it’s O.K. if Jesus is a bad guy, uses drugs: That’s no problem. The problem is he’s gay. No, he can’t be gay. And that’s interesting because Jesus is everything. God is black and white and gay and straight. God is everything.

“It’s more homophobic to be insulted by a gay Jesus than to make Jesus special.