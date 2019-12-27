Chelsea vs Southampton: What We Have To Do To Stay In Top Four – Lampard

After the surprising loss to Southampton on Boxing Day, Chelsea Head Coach, Frank Lampard has said that if his side wants to make the top four in the English Premier League (EPL) this season, they must ‘win more than they have done recently at Stamford Bridge’.

Concise News reports that the Blue’s impressive victory at Tottenham on Sunday was quickly forgotten on a drab afternoon in wet west London.

Goals from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond earned improving Southampton a precious 2-0 win at Chelsea on Thursday.

Obafemi broke the deadlock with his first goal of the season, bursting inside from the right and curling into the top corner after a tight opening half hour.

Then in the second half, Redmond coolly finished for the visitors’ second after an impressive team move to silence Stamford Bridge.

“It’s the same story as a few of the last home games,” said Lampard after the match.

“We have to work, break defensive lines and do more in an attacking sense.

“If we want to stay (in the top four) we have to win more than we have done recently at home.”

The former league champions next honour two consecutive away trips to Arsenal and Brighton.