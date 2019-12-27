Home » Check Out English Premier League Table After Matchday 19

Liverpool smashed Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day to move further clear at the top of the English Premier League (EPL) table.

Concise News reports that elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti got his Everton career off to a winning start, but Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta was not so lucky.

Manchester United cruised past Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Brighton and Hove Albion.

Defending champions Manchester City will attempt to reduce the gap to Liverpool to 11 points on Friday evening when they visit Wolves.

Here is the EPL standings after Boxing Day fixtures:

P Team GP W D L F A GD Pts Form
1  Liverpool 18 17 1 0 46 14 32 52 Won against Brighton Won against Everton Won against AFC Bournemouth Won against Watford Won against Leicester
2  Leicester 19 12 3 4 41 18 23 39 Won against Watford Won against Aston Villa Drew with Norwich Lost to Man City Lost to Liverpool
3  Man City 18 12 2 4 50 20 30 38 Drew with Newcastle Won against Burnley Lost to Man Utd Won against Arsenal Won against Leicester
4  Chelsea 19 10 2 7 33 27 6 32 Won against Aston Villa Lost to Everton Lost to AFC Bournemouth Won against Spurs Lost to Southampton
5  Spurs 19 8 5 6 34 27 7 29 Lost to Man Utd Won against Burnley Won against Wolves Lost to Chelsea Won against Brighton
6  Sheff Utd 19 7 8 4 23 17 6 29 Lost to Newcastle Won against Norwich Won against Aston Villa Won against Brighton Drew with Watford
7  Man Utd 19 7 7 5 30 23 7 28 Won against Spurs Won against Man City Drew with Everton Lost to Watford Won against Newcastle
8  Wolves 18 6 9 3 26 22 4 27 Drew with Sheff Utd Won against West Ham Drew with Brighton Lost to Spurs Won against Norwich
9  C Palace 19 7 5 7 17 21 -4 26 Won against AFC Bournemouth Drew with Watford Drew with Brighton Lost to Newcastle Won against West Ham
10  Newcastle 19 7 4 8 19 28 -9 25 Won against Sheff Utd Won against Southampton Lost to Burnley Won against C Palace Lost to Man Utd
11  Arsenal 19 5 9 5 25 28 -3 24 Lost to Brighton Won against West Ham Lost to Man City Drew with Everton Drew with AFC Bournemouth
12  Burnley 19 7 3 9 23 30 -7 24 Lost to Man City Lost to Spurs Won against Newcastle Won against AFC Bournemouth Lost to Everton
13  Everton 19 6 4 9 21 29 -8 22 Lost to Liverpool Won against Chelsea Drew with Man Utd Drew with Arsenal Won against Burnley
14  Southampton 19 6 3 10 23 37 -14 21 Won against Norwich Lost to Newcastle Lost to West Ham Won against Aston Villa Won against Chelsea
15  Brighton 19 5 5 9 22 28 -6 20 Won against Arsenal Drew with Wolves Drew with C Palace Lost to Sheff Utd Lost to Spurs
16  AFC Bournemouth 19 5 5 9 20 26 -6 20 Lost to C Palace Lost to Liverpool Won against Chelsea Lost to Burnley Drew with Arsenal
17  West Ham 18 5 4 9 20 30 -10 19 Won against Chelsea Lost to Wolves Lost to Arsenal Won against Southampton Lost to C Palace
18  Aston Villa 19 5 3 11 25 33 -8 18 Lost to Chelsea Lost to Leicester Lost to Sheff Utd Lost to Southampton Won against Norwich
19  Watford 19 2 7 10 12 33 -21 13 Lost to Leicester Drew with C Palace Lost to Liverpool Won against Man Utd Drew with Sheff Utd
20  Norwich 19 3 3 13 19 38 -19 12

 

