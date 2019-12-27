Check Out English Premier League Table After Matchday 19

Liverpool smashed Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day to move further clear at the top of the English Premier League (EPL) table.
Concise News reports that elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti got his Everton career off to a winning start, but Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta was not so lucky.
Manchester United cruised past Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Brighton and Hove Albion.
Defending champions Manchester City will attempt to reduce the gap to Liverpool to 11 points on Friday evening when they visit Wolves.
Here is the EPL standings after Boxing Day fixtures:
A great Boxing Day for @LFC…#PL pic.twitter.com/hfinra33ZD
— Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2019
|P
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Form
|1
|Liverpool
|18
|17
|1
|0
|46
|14
|32
|52
|Won against Brighton Won against Everton Won against AFC Bournemouth Won against Watford Won against Leicester
|2
|Leicester
|19
|12
|3
|4
|41
|18
|23
|39
|Won against Watford Won against Aston Villa Drew with Norwich Lost to Man City Lost to Liverpool
|3
|Man City
|18
|12
|2
|4
|50
|20
|30
|38
|Drew with Newcastle Won against Burnley Lost to Man Utd Won against Arsenal Won against Leicester
|4
|Chelsea
|19
|10
|2
|7
|33
|27
|6
|32
|Won against Aston Villa Lost to Everton Lost to AFC Bournemouth Won against Spurs Lost to Southampton
|5
|Spurs
|19
|8
|5
|6
|34
|27
|7
|29
|Lost to Man Utd Won against Burnley Won against Wolves Lost to Chelsea Won against Brighton
|6
|Sheff Utd
|19
|7
|8
|4
|23
|17
|6
|29
|Lost to Newcastle Won against Norwich Won against Aston Villa Won against Brighton Drew with Watford
|7
|Man Utd
|19
|7
|7
|5
|30
|23
|7
|28
|Won against Spurs Won against Man City Drew with Everton Lost to Watford Won against Newcastle
|8
|Wolves
|18
|6
|9
|3
|26
|22
|4
|27
|Drew with Sheff Utd Won against West Ham Drew with Brighton Lost to Spurs Won against Norwich
|9
|C Palace
|19
|7
|5
|7
|17
|21
|-4
|26
|Won against AFC Bournemouth Drew with Watford Drew with Brighton Lost to Newcastle Won against West Ham
|10
|Newcastle
|19
|7
|4
|8
|19
|28
|-9
|25
|Won against Sheff Utd Won against Southampton Lost to Burnley Won against C Palace Lost to Man Utd
|11
|Arsenal
|19
|5
|9
|5
|25
|28
|-3
|24
|Lost to Brighton Won against West Ham Lost to Man City Drew with Everton Drew with AFC Bournemouth
|12
|Burnley
|19
|7
|3
|9
|23
|30
|-7
|24
|Lost to Man City Lost to Spurs Won against Newcastle Won against AFC Bournemouth Lost to Everton
|13
|Everton
|19
|6
|4
|9
|21
|29
|-8
|22
|Lost to Liverpool Won against Chelsea Drew with Man Utd Drew with Arsenal Won against Burnley
|14
|Southampton
|19
|6
|3
|10
|23
|37
|-14
|21
|Won against Norwich Lost to Newcastle Lost to West Ham Won against Aston Villa Won against Chelsea
|15
|Brighton
|19
|5
|5
|9
|22
|28
|-6
|20
|Won against Arsenal Drew with Wolves Drew with C Palace Lost to Sheff Utd Lost to Spurs
|16
|AFC Bournemouth
|19
|5
|5
|9
|20
|26
|-6
|20
|Lost to C Palace Lost to Liverpool Won against Chelsea Lost to Burnley Drew with Arsenal
|17
|West Ham
|18
|5
|4
|9
|20
|30
|-10
|19
|Won against Chelsea Lost to Wolves Lost to Arsenal Won against Southampton Lost to C Palace
|18
|Aston Villa
|19
|5
|3
|11
|25
|33
|-8
|18
|Lost to Chelsea Lost to Leicester Lost to Sheff Utd Lost to Southampton Won against Norwich
|19
|Watford
|19
|2
|7
|10
|12
|33
|-21
|13
|Lost to Leicester Drew with C Palace Lost to Liverpool Won against Man Utd Drew with Sheff Utd
|20
|Norwich
|19
|3
|3
|13
|19
|38
|-19
|12
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.