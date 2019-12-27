Check Out English Premier League Table After Matchday 19

Liverpool smashed Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day to move further clear at the top of the English Premier League (EPL) table.

Concise News reports that elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti got his Everton career off to a winning start, but Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta was not so lucky.

Manchester United cruised past Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Brighton and Hove Albion.

Defending champions Manchester City will attempt to reduce the gap to Liverpool to 11 points on Friday evening when they visit Wolves.

Here is the EPL standings after Boxing Day fixtures: