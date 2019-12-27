Buhari Charges Nasarawa Governor On Good Governance

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, to make good governance a priority and to leave a lasting and favourable legacy.

He made the call while congratulating him on his 60th birthday.

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “Life is the most invaluable gift from God and we should use our birthday to thank our creator and reflect on life, with humility.”

The president wished the governor more years and good health and advised him “not to rest on his oars because the task of fulfilling campaign promises is even greater than the campaign efforts.

“I urge you to make good governance your watchword because your good performance will be the yardstick by which your tenure will be judged for years to come. I wish you happy birthday and more prosperous years ahead.”