Buhari Asked Us To ‘Deal With’ Oshiomhole, Others – Obaseki

The face-off between the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, is far from over as the governor has said he has the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari to sanction Oshiomhole for anti-party activities.

Concise News reports that Obaseki, according to a statement from the Edo Government House, said this at a rally of the APC members from the Owan East and West areas on Thursday.

The battle between the governor and the National Chairman of the party resulted in a split of the Edo APC into two factions, with each of the two rival factions suspending Obaseki and Oshiomhole on 12 November.

“The APC is one party. Those that say they are in the EPM are not APC, including their national chairman, who we have suspended in Edo State. Those mistakenly elected into Edo State House of Assembly, who are members of the EPM, have been thrown out and the Independent National Electoral Commission is aware and will soon announce a date for a fresh election, where we will have opportunity to elect credible representatives, who will represent us in the House,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

“Any person doing anti-party activities, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked us to deal with them. We have been told to go back to organise our party. That’s why we are here. As a ruling party in the state, we have done a lot for the Edo people, moving the state forward progressively, but the EPM are afraid of progress and will do anything to ensure we don’t get another term.”

Obaseki is a liar – Lawmaker

But in its response, the leader of the 14 lawmakers-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly, Washington Osifo, described the statement credited to Obaseki as “the most irresponsible” he had heard.

“It is the most irresponsible statement I have heard from anyone who parades himself as a leader,” he said.

“Mr President is not given to frivolities and will never support an unpopular comment from an unpopular leader. Mr President has warned against people using his name to sell their ambition and this is one of such people.

“In the last meeting, the President commended the national chairman, that he didn’t know where he got his energy from. It is the same man Obaseki thinks he is deriding. The President advised everyone to accept that the party is supreme.

“Obaseki is a liar as that can never be the language of Mr President. The President is the man that will talk about unity and cohesion.

“At the last NEC meeting, he agreed to the setting up of the national reconciliation committee which has been done. The same Mr President couldn’t have said as quoted by Obaseki go and deal with who? That is not the language of Mr President. It is the content of his head and not of the President.”