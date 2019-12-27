Home » BBNaija: What Khafi Said About Gedoni, After Their Engagement

BBNaija: What Khafi Said About Gedoni, After Their Engagement

By - 1 hour ago
Khafi and Gedoni (source: Instagram)

Hours after BBNaija housemates, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata got engaged, the Uk female police took to Instagram to gush over her fiance.

Concise News reports that the two lovebirds got engaged on Christmas Day, December 25, during their holiday in South Africa.

In a photo of them on the platform, Gedoni is seen helping Khafi off a yacht, the British cop and reality star captioned it, “He has always been my help,”

He has always been my help ❤️

Khafi and Gedoni are the second pair of lovers who took their love affair beyond the reality show. Recently Teddy A and Bam Bam also got married after meeting on the show.

Recall that their in-house relationship stirred much controversies on social media platforms, with their consequent raunchy moments.

