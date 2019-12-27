Popular indigenous singer, Abolore Akande better known as 9ice and his baby mama, Olasunkanmi Ajala sealed their union with a court marriage, on Thursday, December 26.

Recall that the couple had announced their wedding on a social media platform, where they shared lovely pre-wedding photos.

Concise News reports the couple has a daughter, Mitchelle whom they welcomed five years ago.

In series of post on her Instagram handle, 9ice’s new wife shared photos of the wedding moment, with heartwarming captions to complement them.

Below are some photos

“She Knew 100 Little things about him, But when they shared a kiss She totally forgot the worries of her world”she captioned this.

“To Love and Be Loved is to feel the sun rays from both sides- David Viscott”

“I promise its …. You and I till the wheels fall off… You and I till the sun fades into the darkness.. You and I through the raging storm and the calm waters… Its YOU & I”

“That warm glow you cant hide wrapped in a genuine smile” she added.