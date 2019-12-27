2023: We Will Soon Start Hunt For Presidential Candidate – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed that it will soon roll out plans for choosing its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

This was made known by Walid Jibrin, chairman of the party’s board of trustees (BoT), at a press conference in Kaduna state on Thursday.

In 2015, the party which controlled power for 16 years lost out when incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Buhari also defeated Atiku Abubakar, PDP’s candidate during the 2019 presidential election.

Fielding questions from journalists at the press conference, Jibrin said the national working committee will consult other organs of the PDP in revealing the plans for the party’s presidential candidate.

He said although the PDP will choose its candidate from any of the zones, the focus at the moment is to unite the party to make it stronger ahead of the polls.

“On Presidential candidate, the NWC, in consultation with all relevant organs of the party, will reveal plans for coming up with our Presidential candidate,” he said.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong to allow anybody from our three zones to show interest, but our collective decision will bring out an agreeable candidate.

“Meanwhile our focus is to work hard to unite the party by making it the strongest and unbeatable.”

Jibrin, a second republic lawmaker, also said the party will intervene in the feud between Nyesom Wike and Seriake Dickson, governors of Rivers and Bayelsa respectively.

He said the BoT committee on peace and conflict, had been directed to visit Edo, Kano, Osun, Bayelsa and other states, where there are conflicts with a view to reconcile party members.

“The PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) is making necessary arrangements to reconcile the Rivers State governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike and Governor Dickson Seriake of Bayelsa state and indeed all the party members in order to unite the party with a view to taking over government from the ruling party in 2023,” he said.

“The disunity among the PDP governors demand urgent intervention by the party and its highest advisory body, the BoT, which is ready to remain neutral all the time.”

The chairman noted the party will focus on consultations and dialogue rather than dismissals or suspensions.

He called on party members to respect the dignity and consider the rules of the party as supreme.

“We should focus on politics of issues and constructive engagement. All we need now, is consultations and dialogue in solving our problems and not dismissals or suspensions,” he said.

“All members must respect the dignity and supremacy of the party. Reconciliation should continue in the units, wards, Local governments, states and nationally.”