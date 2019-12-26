Zamfara: Former PDP Governorship Aspirant Defects To APC

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Zamfara State, Ibrahim Shehu-Bakauye, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alhaji Sani Gwamna, the Zonal Vice Chairman of the APC in Zamfara made this known to reporters in Gusau, the state capital.

He added that Shehu-Bakauye’s defection followed a meeting with some bigwigs in the state to that effect.

Bakauye contested for governorship position on the platform of the PDP but lost to Gov. Bello Matawalle at the primary elections.

“Shehu-Bakauye and some of his supporters have today met, agreed to resolve their differences and promised to work together politically”, he said.

The chairman of APC in Zamfara, Lawal Liman, described the defection as a welcome development.

He said that the party had already embarked on consultations with aggrieved members to resolve the party crisis in the state.

Liman appealed to APC members in the state to remain calm and continue to be united and law abiding.