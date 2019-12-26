Woman Delivers Baby After Missing Menstruation For 13 Years

A 58-year-old woman, Mrs Dorcas Osiebo, who stopped menstruating in 2006 without a trace of pregnancy, has been delivered of a baby boy.

Concise News reports that Dorcas, who delivered the baby on December 13, told NAN on Wednesday in Abuja that she was confused and excited when her Pastor’s wife, a nurse confirmed her pregnancy.

“She (nurse) looked at my face and said, ‘Mummy, to God be the glory, you are pregnant. I was very surprised”.

Dorcas got married to Christopher Osiebo, 64, and have been hoping of having child in their 35-year-old union.

“But early this year (2019), I just felt in my body as if I was pregnant, but I thought how can that be especially when I have not seen my period since 2006,” she said.

“I got married in January 1984, but there was no child at all; people who got married the same year with us have children; even my immediate younger sister has grand-children,” Dorcas said.

She said they sought help from both the traditional and orthodox medical practices but there was no respite.

According to her, she entered menopause in 2006, and her younger sister, which got married after her, is already a grand-mother.

“I drank a lot of concoctions (herbal mixtures) in my effort to get pregnant.

“One of the concoctions, I cannot withstand the smell; to drink it; I will block my nose, and close my eyes before I can drink it.

“I did all these to make things better for me but nothing good came out of it,” she said.

“We have gone to many places and hospitals that we cannot even number them all. In 2006, my husband took me for scanning at a hospital in Jos and an obstruction was discovered (not fibroid).

“An operation was carried out at the hospital and I came back home but no solution, rather, since the operation was carried out, I didn’t see my period again.

“When I told my husband, he didn’t belief I was pregnant. But I discovered that I no longer like to eat my best foods and my clothes no longer size me,” she explained.

While her period of waiting for a child lasted, she said: “None of my in-laws disturbed me. My late father in-law did not disturb me, although he once asked why we were just folding our arms and doing nothing about the situation.

“We then told him that we were not folding our arms but trying our best, but that the thing never worked out.

“But I and my husband were worried. My husband is the first born of his father and I am the first of mine also.

“We have younger ones who already have good number of children but it is only us that did not have children of our own. Whenever we remembered all these, we were not happy,” she said.

However, Mr Osiebo said after a long period of marriage and prayer without a child he decided to depend on God for a miracle.

“But by the grace of God today, a baby boy has entered this family; that is the cause of my joy. I am very happy, thank God,” said the excited husband.