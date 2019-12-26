It appears Starboy is about to change his name, as he took to Twitter to announce that he would be dropping a last album as “Wizkid“.
Concise News reports that this comes moment after Wizkid announced that he would be getting married in 2020, even though he did not unveil the lucky woman.
He tweeted “After made in Lagos! i’m giving y’all one last album as Wizkid.”
This platform reports that the “Joro” singer recently promised that 2020 would be better as he will be dropping 5 albums.
He made the promise during his performance at his Starboy Fest in Abuja .
According to him, he utilised this year by spending much time on his third child, Zion.
“I promise you guys in 2020, Wizkid is dropping five new album, in 2019, I spent a lot of time hanging out with Zion,” Wizkid said.
