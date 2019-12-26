Why ‘N-Power Minister’ Was Placed Under Strict Monitoring

As the Nigerian government keep on with the N-Power scheme, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in Nigeria, Sadiya Umar Farouq has been placed under strict monitoring by the Presidency to avoid her causing the ruling government unexpected embarrassment, Concise News understands.

It would be recalled that Farouq had refused to approve payment for N-Power beneficiaries for the month of October and November at due period, prompting fury from beneficiaries before they were eventually settled.

Since taking full control of the scheme, Farouq has since refused to release funds for the operation, impress, allowances and payment for services at the expense of different beneficiaries of National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).

All these allegations according to Sahara Reporters.

The online news medium claimed that Farouq was reprimanded by the Presidency for her excessive use of power, abuse of office and employment of staff beyond the financial capacity of her ministry.

According to inside source, the Presidency was ‘shocked’ to learn of how she runs the affairs of the ministry and sent a senior officer to call her to order.

“She is technically servicing the emolument and allowances of the aides through funds of the agency, since she is unable to get approval of parliament of executive for such unprecedented number of aides.

“The Presidency was stunned to discover that she has employed and contracted such staff as Chief of Staff (who was a former NIA agent ), Deputy Chief of Staff, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

“These are way far beyond any other official of government except the President,” sources revealed.

It was gathered that Farouq denied the act when confronted with the allegations, claiming that the individuals “only chose to address themselves by the appellation and it wasn’t with her blessing”.