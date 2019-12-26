Why Google, Apple Removed Popular App From Stores

Apple and Google have removed popular mobile application ToTok from their online stores after a report emerged that it was used for widespread government spying.

Concise News understands that The New York Times reported on Saturday that the app, developed in the United Arab Emirates, allowed the UAE government to track the conversations, movements, and other details of people who installed it on their phone.

It was learned, according to a report by AFP, that Google said the App was taken down from the Play Store “for a policy issue,” while Apple removed it pending a review.

The Times reported that ToTok, used by millions in the UAE and the surrounding region, had been designed to look like an easy and secure way to send messages and videos in countries where other services are banned.

The report said US intelligence officials and a security researcher determined the app was being used by the UAE government for detailed surveillance.