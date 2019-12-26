What Oshiomhole Said About Return Of Akinlade To APC

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole has commended a member of the House of Representatives, Adekunle Akinlade, for returning back to the ruling party.

Concise News reports that Akinlade dumped the APC for the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogun State over alleged injustice done to them by the national leadership of the party. But he returned back to the party along with his supporters.

However, Oshiomhole, in a statement by his spokesman, Simon Ebegbulem, said those that left the party are highly welcome back, adding that the APC is big enough to accommodate all, even those with divergent opinions.

He said: “As a party, we are glad that the National Reconciliation Committee (NRC) set up recently by the party is yielding fruits. We welcome these party men and women and we urge them to join in this progressive governance which the APC promised Nigerians.

“The APC is one big family that believes in the ideals of true democracy, rule of law and party supremacy.

“We also want to use this opportunity to urge other members of our party who left and wish to return, to do so, as our party is big enough to accommodate all, even those with divergent opinions. This is what makes it a progressive party.

“I want to assure you that in the spirit of national reconciliation, our brothers are welcome and will be accorded all the privileges that is the preserve of all party members.”