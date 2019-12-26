What Ortom Told Nigerians About Release Of Dasuki, Sowore

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commended Nigerians who called for the release of former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd) and convener of RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ortom also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for directing the release of Sowore and Col Dasuki in accordance with the rule of law.

He stated that Nigeria which prides itself as the giant of Africa and beacon of democracy must, at all times, be seen as a champion of the rule of law and respecter of human rights.

The governor stresses that countries that practice true democracy across the world obey court orders and respect the fundamental rights of their citizens.

Concise News had reported that the two were released after President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN), make the move.

Malami said in a statement that the federal government had decided to obey the court orders granting bails to the two men, noting that he would file an appeal against the court orders.

The minister, however, enjoined Dasuki and Sowore to observe their bail conditions.

“In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release,” the AGF said in a statement.

Sowore, who was a presidential candidate in Nigeria’s 2019 election, was arrested in August 2019, for organizing the #RevolutionNow protests.

He was released in December but later rearrested by the DSS the following day.

The Nigerian government is prosecuting Dasuki for alleged criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and dishonest release of funds to the tune of N33.3 billion.