What Ortom Told Buhari About Visa On Arrival Policy

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged the Federal Government to review its decision to give all African travelers visas on arrival in Nigeria starting from January next year.

This news medium reports that President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aswan Forum in Egypt last week Wednesday announced that people holding African passports can now apply for a visa upon arrival in Nigeria.

“We in Nigeria have already taken the strategic decision to bring down barriers that have hindered the free movement of our people within the continent by introducing the issuance of visa at the point of entry into Nigeria to all persons holding passports of African countries with effect from January 2020.

“We should furthermore promote free trade within and amongst Africa and Africans especially now that we have launched the African Free Trade Area Agreement,” he said.

Speaking further, Ortom says as popular as the policy may sound, it portends danger ahead as Nigeria will soon turn to a safe haven for persons with a questionable character such as terrorists and other criminals who would come into the country without hindrance.

He appeals to President Buhari to reconsider the decision in the overall interest of the nation.

However, the new visa-on-arrival policy, which is set to kick off in January 2020, appears to further expand the class of people who can come into the country with less restrictions.

It favours Africans with a valid passport who wish to come into the country for a short visit, for purposes such as tourism, and grants them legal stay for up to 90 days.

Speaking on the new policy, NIS boss Babandede said the visa is only valid for people visiting, not for those who want residency or employment.

Babandede said President Buhari had given approval for the new visa regime a long time and directed the NIS to consult with stakeholders, operate the process in a transparent manner and ensure it does not compromise national security.

Babandede asserted that the NIS had followed the President’s orders, noting that the new policy had been extensively discussed at its retreat in Benin-city and that it has consulted with stakeholders, including security agencies, the hospitality industry and civil society.