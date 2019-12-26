Home » What Buhari Said About Kano’s Ganduje At 70

What Buhari Said About Kano's Ganduje At 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State as “a skilled politician, a party builder and a man who works for the success of our party”. Buhari’s congratulatory message was conveyed through a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Wednesday. While feliciting with Ganduje on his 70th anniversary, Buhari said: “The Kano State Governor is one of most patient and calculable politicians I have ever met in my life. ”Ganduje is also a committed party man who has worked tirelessly for its success.” The president explained that ”Ganduje has every reason to give gratitude to God for living to the ripe age of 70 in good health”. Buhari also congratulated Ganduje for emerging as the Best Performing APC Governor which was awarded by APC Governors Forum.

Ganduje Meets President Buhari in Abuja (image courtesy State House)

