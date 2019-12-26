What Buhari Said About Kano’s Ganduje At 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, is a skilled politician while congratulating the governor as he marked his 70th birthday on Wednesday.

“The Kano State Governor is one of most patient and calculable politicians I have ever met in my life,” Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu quoted the Nigerian leader as saying.

”Ganduje is also a committed party man who has worked tirelessly for its success.”

The president also said that ”Ganduje has every reason to give gratitude to God for living to the ripe age of 70 in good health” as he also congratulated him for emerging as the Best Performing APC Governor, according to the APC Governors Forum.