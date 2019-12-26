Victor Moses Speaks On Returning Back To Chelsea

Ex-Nigerian international Victor Moses has ruled out the possibility of returning to Chelsea in the January transfer window.
Moses moved to Fenerbahce on an 18-month loan deal, after falling out of favour under Maurizio Sarri.
However, there have been speculations linking him with a return to Stamford Bridge, after Frank Lampard replaced Sarri.
Despite playing for only four months for the Yellow Canaries, he ended the 2018/2019 season with four goals in 14 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig.
Moses started this season in fine form but has suffered a muscle injury, which has kept him out for two months.
After returning to the pitch in October, he suffered a relapse and is out until next month.
“Injuries affected me, but I will make a real contribution to the team in the league’s second half,” Moses said, according told Fotomac.
