Two Killed In Attacks On Nine Kebbi Villages

No fewer than two people were killed and hundreds of villagers displaced as suspected cattle rustlers attacked nine villages in Wasagu-Danko area of Kebbi state, northwest Nigeria.

It was learned that the attackers invaded the remotely located villages at about 7pm on Tuesday night, opened fire on the residents, and later carted away their animals, money and other valuables.

The villages are Shengel, Duru, Wadako, Kawo, Auda, Dadin kowa, Mashigi, Zaggai, and Yar Kuka.

Spokesman for the police in the state, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, says the attackers came into the villages from neighbouring Zamfara and rustled many cows.

According to him, they later killed two people before disappearing into the forest.