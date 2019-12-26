Two Killed In Attacks On Nine Kebbi Villages

No fewer than two people were killed and hundreds of villagers displaced as suspected cattle rustlers attacked nine villages in Wasagu-Danko area of Kebbi state, northwest Nigeria.
It was learned that the attackers invaded the remotely located villages at about 7pm on Tuesday night, opened fire on the residents, and later carted away their animals, money and other valuables.
The villages are Shengel, Duru, Wadako, Kawo, Auda, Dadin kowa, Mashigi, Zaggai, and Yar Kuka.
Spokesman for the police in the state, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, says the attackers came into the villages from neighbouring Zamfara and rustled many cows.
According to him, they later killed two people before disappearing into the forest.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.