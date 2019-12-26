Transfer: Ibrahimovic Returns To Former Club

Swede great, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly closing in on a deal to return to AC Milan for free.
Concise News reports that according to Gianluca Di Marzio, a Sky Sport reporter in Italy, the 38-year-old has agreed a deal to re-join the Italian giants.
‘Ibra’ spent two seasons at the San Siro with the Rossoneri before transferring to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2011 – is without a club having announced his departure from LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer (MLS) recently.
