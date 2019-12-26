Home » Transfer: Ibrahimovic Returns To Former Club

Transfer: Ibrahimovic Returns To Former Club

By - 16 seconds ago
Transfer: Ibrahimovic Returns To Former Club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic/File Photo

Swede great, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly closing in on a deal to return to AC Milan for free.

Concise News reports that according to Gianluca Di Marzio, a Sky Sport reporter in Italy, the 38-year-old has agreed a deal to re-join the Italian giants.

‘Ibra’ spent two seasons at the San Siro with the Rossoneri before transferring to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2011 – is without a club having announced his departure from LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer (MLS) recently.

More to follow…

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 