Ronaldo Speaks On Becoming Coach After Retirement

Concise News reports that the 34-year-old says although coaching is not his priority, he does not rule it out completely.

The Portuguese superstar is a veteran in the sport, and hugely successful.

In August, ‘CR7’ said he does not know when he will bring an end to his playing career, saying he could either retire at the end of the season or keep going past his 40th birthday.

“Right now, I’m not interested in becoming a coach, but maybe one day I will be bored and I will feel like it,” he told DAZN Italy .

“Never say never.

“If I became a coach, I would be a motivator, the coach must pass on his passion and talent to the team.

“For example, I like to have fun, dribble, shoot, score goals, I should pass this on to the team, as a motivator.”

‘I was a little drunk’ – Ronaldo reveals he celebrated with champagne after Portugal’s Euro 2016 win

Meanwhile, Ronaldo says he got drunk on champagne as he celebrated Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph.

Portugal won their first major trophy when they beat France in the final at the Stade de France thanks to an extra-time goal from Eder.

Ronaldo had played a pivotal role in guiding his nation to the final, scoring three goals along the way, but he suffered an injury in the first half of the decider and was in tears as he had to be substituted.

The attacker spent the rest of the game cheering his team-mates on from the sidelines as they got the better of the tournament hosts.

And the 34-year-old looks back on the occasion as one of the biggest moments of his career, admitting he got drunk in the celebrations.

“It was the most important trophy of my career,” Ronaldo told DAZN Italy.

“I laughed, I cried, I coached, I got drunk after the game. I had a glass of champagne and I was a little drunk. The day was so special.”