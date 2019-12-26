Rapper Shot Dead In Canada

Bvlly, a 24-year-old Toronto-based rapper, was shot and killed early Christmas Eve, police in the country have said.
Concise News understands that police authorities have described the killing as a homicide.
Bvlly, whose real name was Jahquar Stewart, was killed Tuesday morning in a north Oshawa home, according to Durham Regional Police Service.
The DRPS said he was found just before 3 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, and reports suggest that he was pronounced dead on the scene.
