Nigerians React As BBNaija’s Gedoni, Khafi Get Engaged

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the engagement of two former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemates Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem.

Concise News reports that the two lovebirds got engaged on Christmas Day, December 25, during their holiday in South Africa.

Khafi and Gedoni are the second pair of lovers who took their love affair beyond the reality show. Recently Teddy A and Bam Bam also got married after meeting on the show.

Disclosing the news on her Instagram handles, the UK policewoman shared a photo of them in each other’s arms, holding a paper tag with the inscription “I said yes”.

“Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever” she captioned the photo.

Moments after the big announcement, Nigerian took to social media to congratulate the reality stars for taking a bold step into the future together while some wondered how on earth did they get engaged after few months of leaving the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ house.

Here are some of the reactions:

You people are projecting your insecurities on Gedoni’s proposal to Khafi That’s why you’re 30+ and still miserable 😩 — JAGS (@EtniesJags) December 26, 2019

No Venita Slander will be tolerated today

Celebrate khadoni and leave her out of your tweets

Everyone of you were happy when she came in as the saviour, stop the nonsense Congratulations Khafi and Gedoni#BBNaija — ERA (Fernandaz Fernandez ) (@MhizEra2) December 26, 2019

Woke up to #Khadoni2020 trending,love is a beautiful feeling,happy for khafi and Gedoni,may both of you live to realize all your dreams 🛡️❤️ pic.twitter.com/76NKu7z2Za — MnM💃🛡️🛡️ (@comfie_bay) December 26, 2019

Congratulations to Khafi and Gedoni! Wish them all the best🥳🥳🥳 #Khadoni2020 pic.twitter.com/kGPT0iMlly — #MnMLuxuryByMercyEke🛡🛡 (@karshiagee) December 26, 2019

Pekele pekele, i thought Gedoni amd Khafi drifted apart sha, see life o, so khadoni ship is still sailing? So khafi will use talk and kill gedoni? Wow congrats to them 😊 — BAYO (@mr_adebayo5) December 26, 2019

Gedoni & khafi 300 – 0 Gedoni is just using her Safe to say you can also go to #BBNaija to find love , not just fame . Thanks to another gallant one who has proved the #menarescum narratives wrong ! Congrats #Khadoni2020 💍 pic.twitter.com/gZDJftW0Fz — 🐺 (@TinuoyeHQ) December 26, 2019

#Khafi won car, won money won trip, hosted shows, Win husband Gedoni, every every from #BBNaija and some lowlife will say BBN is demonic! 😂😂 Please can someone show me the way to that house next year??? pic.twitter.com/wwTysrWGBc — Christmas In full Gear (@nation_oma) December 26, 2019

Omg Pure soul Khaffi said YES to Gedoni… Congratulations my love 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/gOCzu8p7wq — Zulu Asks (@zuluasks) December 26, 2019

I’ll be honest, I didnt like Gedoni in the house cos I thot he was a distraction to Khafi & I didn’t think he liked her as such coz of a few bleeps on his side abt them both. Gedoni u are relentless & na man you be. I apologize & u made a very good choice. Khafi is a sweet girl — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) December 26, 2019

Khafi got herself a good man. Gedoni is a gentleman. I know this relationship is made in heaven #Khadoni2020 — TeamMiracle 91% 🔱🔱🔱🔱🔱 (@wunmi201) December 26, 2019

Bambam x Teddy A

Mercy x Ike

Khafi x Gedoni Dear LOML, Whoever and wherever you are, just meet me in big bother's house in 2020 😭 — Efam Harris™ 🎅🏽 (@iefamharris) December 26, 2019

Khaffi and Gedoni are Engaged. pic.twitter.com/7YtjijJvNF — Chisom (@MAGGEZEH_) December 26, 2019

I remember when Khafi said if she gets evicted she wished Gedoni surprised her and proposed immediately she got out and we all laughed😂 But guess who got engaged before the end of 2019💃🏻🥂🥂 Congratulations Khafi and Gedoni❤️#Khadoni2020 #Khadoniisofficial — Adeey (@slim_adeey) December 26, 2019

Wow!! So Gedoni proposed to Khafi despite all the hullabaloo that happened between them. I'm glad they didn't allow their fans and those unnecessary man-hating tweeps drag them apart. Congratulations to #Khadoni2020 — The Ambassador (@MoyoOlame) December 26, 2019

Wow!! So Gedoni proposed to Khafi despite all the hullabaloo that happened between them. I'm glad they didn't allow their fans and those unnecessary man-hating tweeps drag them apart. Congratulations to #Khadoni2020 — The Ambassador (@MoyoOlame) December 26, 2019

Gedoni proposed to Khafi and she said yes pic.twitter.com/mpXCbPJ9JM — Alpha 👳🏾‍♂️ (@JahmalUSEN) December 26, 2019

After watching bbnaija, I have my reservations concerning Gedoni.

But all that matters is that Khafi chose him and we should respect that.

I wish them both marital bliss. — Adunni Adaora Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) December 26, 2019