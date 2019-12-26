Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Thursday, Dec. 26th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, December 26th, 2019.

A former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki has quashed speculation of feud with President Muhammadu Buhari whose government ordered his incarceration for four years despite meeting bail conditions, saying he is “more than that”. Dasuki spoke on Wednesday during a radio interview with the Voice of America (VoA) Hausa Service. “I have no feud with anybody. I am more than that. I can’t engage in a feud with anyone,” Dasuki said when asked if there was a feud between him and the Nigerian president.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said 2019 has been a great year for the country as he appreciated Nigerians for trusting his leadership. Buhari said this on Wednesday in Abuja as residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by the Minister, Mohammed Bello, paid him the traditional Christmas Day homage.

Pope Francis used his Christmas message on Wednesday to denounce attacks on Christians in Nigeria and other African countries and prayed for victims of conflict, natural disasters and disease in the world’s poorest continent. The pontiff urged “comfort to those who are persecuted for their religious faith, especially missionaries and members of the faithful who have been kidnapped, and to the victims of attacks by extremist groups, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria.”

The Nigerian Army has started an investigation into the attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan’s home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State. According to the spokesman for Operation Delta Safe, Major Jonah Unuakhalu, some gunmen attacked a military gunboat deployed near Jonathan’s house in the afternoon while the soldiers were on duty.

National Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, reportedly rejected some gifts sent to him by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, in celebration of Christmas. This was made known in a statement by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Communications, Crusoe Osage, on Wednesday. According to Osagie, the gifts, which are annual rituals by the Edo state government, serve as an expression of love to former governors.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed allegation of embezzlement in the military by a whistle blower claiming underpayment of soldiers as provided in the Manual of Financial Administration for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (MAFA) 2017. The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said that the MAFA document had not been activated for implementation.

More than six persons have been killed as suspected Boko Haram insurgents struck at Kwaragilim village in Chibok, Borno State, on Christmas Eve. Two women were said to have been kidnapped with three persons injured in the attack, also. According to the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, the incident happened during a political meeting. He told stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that “it is unfortunate that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kwaragilim village of Chibok local government area where 6 people were killed, 3 injured.”

The Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly Abubakar Suleiman has said that padding of a budget is not illegal contrary to popular belief. Suleiman said this on Tuesday while presenting the approved 2020 Appropriation Bill to Governor Bala Mohammed for assent. According to him, budget padding is just a legislative adjustment to make sure there is fairness and equity for everyone within the budget.

Chieftain of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) Waziri Bulama has said that Nigerians appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership style and social intervention programmes. Bulama, who served as deputy presidential campaign manager for the 2019 election, said this while speaking with journalists in Abuja. According to him, the outcome of the 2019 election won by Buhari spoke volumes of the fact that Nigerians appreciated the performance of the APC-led administration after four years in power.

Nigerian celebrities were not left out as Christians across the world marked the 2019 Christmas on Wednesday, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that Nigerian celebrities took to social media platforms to share photos of themselves as well as family members.

