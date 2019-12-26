Minimum Wage Negotiation: Katsina NLC Sets December 31 Deadline

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Katsina State, has said that the union expects the state government to fast track its negotiations with workers on the consequential adjustments arising from the signing into law of the new minimum wage.

The Chairman, Hussaini Hamisu, who stated this, expressed hope that the joint committee negotiation between labour and the state government would work to beat the December deadline given by the national headquarters of the NLC.

Hamisu, who made the call on Christmas eve at the Katsina State Joint Committee meeting for the implementation the new minimum wage called by the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Mohammadu Inuwa, further commended the state government for giving them the opportunity to serve the state in that capacity.

Meanwhile, the Committe Chairman and Secretary to the State Government has disclosed that the committee would take into consideration the revenue coming from the Federal Government to the state and the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) as well as payment of salaries, gratuities and pensions to retirees into considerations during the ongoing negotiations.

Inuwa, who commended the NLC for its understanding and patience, appreciated them for their understanding.

He said: “The labour and workers should understand that the government will do what it can afford and become sustainable based on the available resources.”