Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Reach Divorce Settlement

After filing for divorce in August this year, American singer , Miley Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth have reached a final settlement, Concise News learnt.

A source told eonline.com, “It’s a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them.”

“It was not a complicated divorce because of their pre-nup and it was all handled by attorneys. Their earnings were kept separate while they were married and that was helpful. They are both very much ready to move on and untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out. They are happy to close this chapter of their lives,” added the source.

Hemsworth had filed for a divorce with Miley in August, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for his split with the singer.

According to reports, the estranged couple had already started moving on after their split.

While Miley started seeing Australian singer Cody Simpson, Liam was spotted kissing actress Maddison Brown in New York City early in October.

Recall that they exchanged their vows last year on December 23, after years of dating.

They had met on the sets of their film The Last Song in 2009 and had been in an on-off relationship for over nine years.