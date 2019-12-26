Latest N-Power News Today Thursday 26th December 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Thursday December 26th, 2019, on Concise News.

N-Power Extends Season’s Greetings To Beneficiaries

The official Twitter account of N-Power, the job creation and empowerment initiative of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) of the Nigerian Government, has felicitated with Christians in the country on Christmas celebration which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

The scheme on Wednesday used the opportunity of the season to express gratitude to diligent N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Health, N-Build, N-Creative and N-Tech beneficiaries.

The tweet reads: “Merry Christmas to our N-Power beneficiaries.

Thank you for all you do in our classrooms, our healthcare centres, as agric extension advisors, as build beneficiaries, creative beneficiaries and tech beneficiaries.

What you do matters.

Thank you!"

Why ‘N-Power Minister’ Was Placed Under Strict Monitoring

As the Nigerian government keep on with the N-Power scheme, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in Nigeria, Sadiya Umar Farouq has been placed under strict monitoring by the Presidency to avoid her causing the ruling government unexpected embarrassment.

It would be recalled that Farouq had refused to approve payment for N-Power beneficiaries for the month of October and November at due period, prompting fury from beneficiaries before they were eventually settled.

Since taking full control of the scheme, Farouq has since refused to release funds for the operation, impress, allowances and payment for services at the expense of different beneficiaries of National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).

