Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today December 26th

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, December 26th, 2019.
Here are the latest Kogi news headlines
Kogi: Pres. Buhari Condoles With Yahaya Bello Over Relation’s Death
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state on the demise of his sister, Hajia Rabi Bello, after a protracted illness.
The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday
“The President deeply understands the bond and affection of a united family and the pain that follows when one loses a dearly beloved elder sister,’’ the statement said.
President Buhari prayed almighty God to comfort the family of Bello, relatives and friends who mourned the passage of Hajia Rabi, particularly the governor, “who has very fond memories of an amazing sister who brought him up from childhood. Read more here.
Kogi: Fellow Governor Condoles Yahaya Bello Over Relation’s Demise
And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.