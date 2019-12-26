Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today December 26th

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, December 26th, 2019.

Here are the latest Kogi news headlines

Kogi: Pres. Buhari Condoles With Yahaya Bello Over Relation’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state on the demise of his sister, Hajia Rabi Bello, after a protracted illness.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday

“The President deeply understands the bond and affection of a united family and the pain that follows when one loses a dearly beloved elder sister,’’ the statement said.

President Buhari prayed almighty God to comfort the family of Bello, relatives and friends who mourned the passage of Hajia Rabi, particularly the governor, “who has very fond memories of an amazing sister who brought him up from childhood. Read more here.

Kogi: Fellow Governor Condoles Yahaya Bello Over Relation’s Demise

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has condoled with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi over the death of his elder sister, Hajia Rabiat Bello.

Lalong in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Simon Macham, described the death of Hajia Rabiat as a great loss to the Bello family and the entire people of Kogi.

He said that the deceased would be greatly missed considering how she touched many lives through her personal efforts.

He encouraged Governor Bello in particular to accept the death of his beloved sister as the will of God.

The governor urged him to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a fulfilled life in which she positively touched many who came across her.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the late Hajia Rabiat, Lalong urged the family to ensure that the good name and legacies she left behind continued to inspire others to live purposefully. Read more here

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.