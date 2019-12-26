Latest Benue State News Online Today December 26th 2019

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has joined in condemning the attack on the country home of the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, in Otuoke, Bayelsa State, describing it as a national shame.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Terver Akase, the governor queried why armed men would want to harm the peace-loving former president.

While describing the attack as unfortunate, Ortom wondered what would become of vulnerable Nigerians, if Jonathan could be attacked.

The governor also called on security agencies to intensify surveillance to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

"Governor Ortom joins other Nigerians in praising God for sparing the life of former President Jonathan when the attackers invaded his residence."

Benue: What Graduation Of 13 Pilots Will Do To Operational Needs Of NAF – CAS

The graduation of five Agusta 109EM Helicopter Pilots and eight Alpha Jet Pilots in Benue will provide qualitative manpower to meet the operational needs of the Service, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar says.

Abubakar stated this at the weekend during the Combined Air Range Exercise and Graduation Ceremony for members of Tactical Helicopter Course 1/2019 and Tactical Fighter Courses 23 and 24A in Makurdi, North-Central Nigeria.

The Air Chief who congratulated the pilots on their successful graduation urged them to strive to hone their skills through focus and discipline.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, AVM, MZ Suleiman, informed that the 5 Agusta 109EM Helicopter Pilots were trained at 405 Helicopter Combat Training Group Enugu while four of the eight graduating Alpha Jet pilots were trained in 407 Air Combat Training Group Kainji, with the other 4 Alpha Jet pilots trained with the Egyptian Air Force.