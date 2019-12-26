Kogi: Fellow Governor Condoles Yahaya Bello Over Relation’s Demise

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state (image courtesy: State House)
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has condoled with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi
over the death of his elder sister, Hajia Rabiat Bello, Concise News reports.
Lalong in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Simon Macham, described the death of Hajia Rabiat as a great loss to the Bello family and the entire people of Kogi.
He said that the deceased would be greatly missed considering how she touched many lives through her personal efforts.
He encouraged Governor Bello in particular to accept the death of his beloved sister as the will of God.
The governor urged him to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a fulfilled life in which she positively touched many who came across her.
While praying for the repose of the soul of the late Hajia Rabiat, Lalong urged the family to ensure that the good name and legacies she left behind continued to inspire others to live purposefully.
The President’s message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday
“The President deeply understands the bond and affection of a united family and the pain that follows when one loses a dearly beloved elder sister,’’ the statement said.
President Buhari prayed almighty God to comfort the family of Bello, relatives and friends who mourned the passage of Hajia Rabi, particularly the governor, “who has very fond memories of an amazing sister who brought him up from childhood.
‘‘May Allah forgive her shortcomings and reward her good deeds with paradise,’’ the President said.
Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash.
He has been published by African Examiner.
He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits.
He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.
