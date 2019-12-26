American rapper, Kanye West, on Christmas day, dropped a new Christianity-themed album titled, “Jesus Is Born.”

Concise News learnt that West reunited with the Sunday Service Choir for the 19-track gospel album, which the 21-time Grammy-winner released under the name Sunday Service instead of his own.

The album marked West’s second foray into gospel music with the Sunday Service Choir.

The first which is “Jesus Is King” release followed listening events in cities that included Detroit, New York City, and Los Angeles.

West worked on “Jesus Is King” until the last possible moment — it was supposed to come out Thursday at midnight, but the rapper tweeted that he was still “fixing mixes” on three different songs.

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time the rapper used a major holiday to unveil a new musical work.

On Thanksgiving Day, West dropped his music video for “Closed on Sunday” – his Chick-fil-A-themed song about family values off “Jesus Is King.”