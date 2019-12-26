Kano Govt Bans Opposite Genders From Entering Same Tricycles

Starting from January 2020, opposite genders in Kano State will be restricted from plying the same commercial tricycles across the state, Concise News reports.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said this on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by Zone A of the Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) held at Bayero University, Kano.

Ganduje, who was represented by Commander General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, said the state government is committed towards upholding Islamic values.

Commercial tricycles, popularly known as ‘A daidaita sahu’ in Kano, were introduced by a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, as a means of transportation for women only, after banning commercial motorcyclists from conveying women.

Since Shekarau’s exit as governor, however, tricycles have been allowed to carry people of both sexes, a move the state government has now said will be changed.

Governor Ganduje at the event also charged participants to face their studies and shun drug abuse. At the event, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, faulted the Christian Association of Nigeria’s reaction to a United States classification of Nigeria as one of the nations where religious freedom is not guaranteed.

In his address, the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, cautioned Muslims against “growing their needs beyond their resources.”

The emir attributed the increasing rate of out of school children in Muslim North to “uncontrolled polygamy and high rate of divorce.”