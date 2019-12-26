Italian Education Minister Resigns Over Insufficient Funding

Italian Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti said on Thursday that he had resigned because his ministry is underfunded.

Fioramonti wrote on Facebook that he informed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of his decision on Tuesday, saying he had taken up the portfolio to “reverse… the trend that has for decades put Italian schools, higher education and research in conditions of great suffering.”

He plans to leave the Five Star Movement and form his own group in Parliament, while still supporting Conte’s government, Ansa reported. Conte is already seeking a replacement education minister, the news agency reported.

Fioramonti’s departure marks yet another source of tension for the government a few days after former Premier Matteo Renzi’s party – a junior member of the coalition – opposed new rules on highway concessions and vowed to fight them in Parliament in January. The cabinet failed to agree on the norm which was passed after a seven-hour meeting on Saturday pending a final agreement.

Earlier this month, at least three senators left the populist Five Star Movement to join the opposition League party. The defections left the Five Star-Democratic Party coalition with a razor-thin majority in the upper house.

Fioramonti, who left after Parliament approved the 2020 budget without fulfilling his request to boost education spending by 3 billion euros, had planned to introduce lessons at Italian schools on climate change. He also wanted to fund more spending for education with additional taxes on plastic and sugary foods.