DPR Stops Sales Of Fuel At Katsina Borders

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Katsina State, has suspended sales of fuel at fifty fuel stations in the Jibiya border community of Katsina state following federal government ban on the sale of the product within twenty kilometres radius to Nigeria borders with neighbouring countries.

Mallam Mohammed Sani, the DPR Operation Controller for Katsina field office, who led the enforcement team to Jibiya to monitor compliance of fuel stations on the federal government directive on sell of fuel at border communities, made the disclosure to newsmen yesterday in Katsina

Sani said “We have been to the border communities in katsina to monitor compliance with the Federal government’s directive on no fuel sales within twenty kilometres distance from Nigeria borders. I can tell you that the compliance is total .there is no fuel sale through any fuel station in our border communities in katsina.

“In Jibiya border community here, for instance, there are no fewer than fifty fuel stations and the DPR has stopped fuel supply to these fuel stations since Federal government gave the directive that there should not be fuel sales through fuel stations that are within twenty kilometres distance from our borders.

“If you see fuel being sold in those border communities, definitely, it is not through any fuel station in those communities as we have stopped fuel supply to them.”

Sani also led other top DPR officials in monitoring fuel sale in katsina and its surrounding communities.

He and his team monitored fuel dispensation in some of the fuel stations and fuel levels inside the tanks of the stations visited.

Sani said residents of the state should not entertain fears over fuel supply during and after Christmas and the New Year, assuring that there was enough fuel to last the two festive periods and beyond.

He declared” There is no cause for alarm; there is adequate fuel to last both Christmas and the New Year periods and beyond. I will advise people to however be careful and avoid fire incident during this harmattan period.”