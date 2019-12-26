Davido, Tiwa Savage, Others All Set For Kizz Daniel ‘No Bad Songz’ Concert

Music lovers are about to witness a night of amazing performances at Kizz Daniel’s ‘No Bad Songz’ concert, as top Nigerian stars like Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Falz and others will be lighting up the atmosphere.

The show billed to hold on December 26, at the convention centre, Eko Hotel and Suites will be the finale of Kizz Daniel’s No Bad Songz tour.

Speaking on the reason for the choice of acts, the event organisers Toro Entertainment Company (TEC) and Achievas Entertainment, said that the acts were selected based on relevance and popularity amongst music lovers.

“At the core of the ‘No Bad Songz’ concert is our audience. They are the reason we organised it in the first place, as such we had to consider their expectations while choosing the line-up. All the acts billed to perform alongside Kizz Daniel are top-notch acts and we are certain they will bring mind-blowing energy to the stage on Boxing Day, December 26” they said.

The list of artistes also include Adekunle Gold, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun, Skibbi, Sugar boy, Lyta, Dremo, Lk Kuddy, Zinoleessky, T Classic, GreyC and Junior Boy.

Recall that days ago, Kizz Daniel’s former record label, G-Worldwide Entertainment (GWW), had vowed to stop the concert.

GWW’s lawyer said it would mar the concert, as the move will help restore “faith” in contractual agreements in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

But addressing issues as regards the concert, the “Pak N Go” crooner alongside his legal team held a press conference in Lagos to allay the fears of music lovers.