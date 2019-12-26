Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to a claim by the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Daniel Olukoya that Christmas is unbiblical.

Concise News earlier reported that Olukoya said that no book in the bible recorded the word ‘Christmas’ or that Jesus was born on December 25.

“If you really study the bible from Genesis to Revelation, there is no word like Christmas,” he said.

“The bible only recorded that the Shepherds were taking care of their flocks during a very cold season when they sighted the star that announced the birth of Jesus Christ.

“This cold period could be around April or May.’’

According to the general overseer, December 25 is a date originally set aside by the ancient Romans for Mars festival by the worshippers of the sun.

Daddy Freeze who is known to be a strong religious critic thereby took to his Instagram handle to say that the wrath of God will come upon those celebrating what he described as abomination.

“At least I’m not the only one warning you about how the wrath of God will consume those practicing this abomination.” he wrote