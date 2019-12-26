Christmas: Boko Haram Splinter Group Executes Captives, Gives Reason

As Christians celebrate Christmas throughout the world, a splinter group of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly executed 11 captives, many of whom are non-Muslims.

Concise News reports that Ahmad Salkida, an investigative journalist, reported the killings on Thursday.

ISWAP Executes Christian Captives on Christmas Day. As the reveries and celebrations of Christmas wound up in Nigeria, the Islamic State West Africa Province, (ISWAP), released a video of its execution of 11 captives, most of whom are Christians. https://t.co/uJcrvAIcjG pic.twitter.com/n0QiQMzDaU — Ahmad Salkida (@A_Salkida) December 26, 2019

This online news medium understands that (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, “Group of the People of Sunnah for Preaching and Jihad”) and commonly known as Boko Haram until March 2015, is a jihadist terrorist organization based in northeastern Nigeria, also active in Chad, Niger and northern Cameroon.

Salkida narrated on his official website: “The terrorist group claimed that they spared the lives of two persons that appeared in the earlier video, but did not give their names.

“However, a careful assessment of the video revealed that Suwaiba Kashimu from Nasarawa state, and one other male, were apparently not amongst those killed on Christmas.

“If this is the case, not all 11 of the victims are Christians as claimed by the group, there were three Muslims and 10 Christians that appeared in the capture video on the 17th December.

“ISWAP, however gave two reasons for the executions, “we killed them as a revenge for the killings of our leaders, including Abu bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria,” said a member of the group’s media unit.

“The decision to execute the captives was rather swift, abrupt and shocking. ISWAP had reportedly opened a window of negotiations ostensibly to exchange the freedom of the captives with those of its members in government custody but the Nigerian government failed to take the offer.”