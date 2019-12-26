Buhari Govt Disagrees With Court Ruling On Dasuki, Sowore – Presidency

The Presidency has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration disagrees with court judgemtent that granted the bail of Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd) and Omoyele Sowore.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

According to Shehu, despite not agreeing wth the court verdict, the Federal Government was to set an important example to the world that it adheres to the rule of law.

“The government is not compromising anything. The government wants to set an important example of obedience to the law even when you disagree with what the court says you should do,” he said.

Reacting to some comments he made that there are some cabals in the current administration, the presidential spokesman accused Nigerians of coining the word.

He recalled that when ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was in power, people also accused his government of being controlled by cabals.

“When Mr Jonathan was in office, wasn’t it said that he had a cabal? When President Yar’adua was in office, wasn’t it said that he had a cabal?

“So what we are saying is that Nigerians have formed the practice by labelling people that are in an advisable position of the President as a cabal.

“A lot of people who are being dragged into this cabal thing, they are respectable Nigerians who have achieved a lot for themselves and for the nation. They are not there as hungry people who are there to grab things for themselves,” he said.

Shehu who noted that it is a privilege appointed into the President’s cabinet said one wouldn’t have been chosen by the President if not for trust.

He, therefore, warned that Nigerians not to brand people cabals simply because they offered to serve the nation by being close to the President.

“People (cabals) should not be labelled negatively simply because they have offered themselves to support the President of this country,” he stated.