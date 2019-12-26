Benue Gov. Ortom Decries Attack On Ex-President Jonathan’s Home

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has joined in condemning the attack on the country home of the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, in Otuoke, Bayelsa State, describing it as a national shame.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Terver Akase, the governor queried why armed men would want to harm the peace-loving former president.

While describing the attack as unfortunate, Ortom wondered what would become of vulnerable Nigerians, if Jonathan could be attacked.

The governor also called on security agencies to intensify surveillance to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

“Governor Ortom joins other Nigerians in praising God for sparing the life of former President Jonathan when the attackers invaded his residence.”